×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john grisham | firm | sequel exchange

Grisham's Sequel to 'The Firm' Out in Fall

john grisham looks on
The U.S. winner of the literary prize John Grisham poses during a photocall as part of the 44th Deauville US Film Festival in Deauville, northwestern France on Sept. 5, 2018. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 29 March 2023 10:21 AM EDT

One of literature's most famous whistleblowers, attorney Mitch McDeere of John Grisham's “The Firm,” will soon be back in action — and back in trouble.

Doubleday announced Wednesday that Grisham's “The Exchange,” a sequel to his million-selling breakout book from 32 years ago, will be published Oct. 17. The new novel takes place 15 years after McDeere and his wife, Abby, helped expose underworld ties at a Memphis firm and fled for their lives. The McDeeres are now in New York, where he's a partner in the world's largest international legal practice.

“His work takes him across the globe, and not always to safe places,” Grisham said in a statement. "During a trip to Libya, his trusted associate is kidnapped, and an execution is threatened unless an enormous ransom is paid. Only Mitch can facilitate the exchange, and I hope readers have as much fun with the novel as I am writing it.”

“The Firm” was Grisham's second book, after “A Time to Kill,” and the basis for the hit film of the same name starring Tom Cruise. In 2012, it was adapted into a television series starring Josh Lucas and set a decade after the original story.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
One of literature's most famous whistleblowers, attorney Mitch McDeere of John Grisham's "The Firm," will soon be back in action - and back in trouble. Doubleday announced Wednesday that Grisham's "The Exchange," a sequel to his million-selling breakout book from 32 years...
john grisham, firm, sequel exchange
197
2023-21-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 10:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved