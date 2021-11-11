John Cleese Pulls Out of Cambridge University Event: 'Blacklisting Myself'

John Cleese has canceled an appearance at the University of Cambridge, saying he is "blacklisting myself" after a visiting speaker was banned for a Hitler impression.

The star had done a similar impression on a "Monty Python" show. He was reportedly scheduled to appear at the University of Cambridge as part of a documentary he is making on "woke culture," according to BBC.

"I was looking forward to talking to students at the Cambridge Union this Friday, but I hear that someone there has been blacklisted for doing an impersonation of Hitler," Cleese wrote in a tweet. The actor was referring to art historian Andrew Graham-Dixon. who the Cambridge Union said would not be invited back.

"I regret that I did the same on a Monty Python show, so I am blacklisting myself before someone else does."

In a follow-up tweet, Cleese wrote, "I apologise to anyone at Cambridge who was hoping to talk with me, but perhaps some of you can find a venue where woke rules do not apply."

Responding to a tweet from a fan saying he would like to meet Cleese, the "Monty Python" star suggested he hire a "sizeable room and invite people on condition that I don't have to walk on eggshells."

In a statement, Union president Keir Bradwell said they were hoping to "resolve the situation."

"We were really looking forward to hosting John here," he said. "It would have been a really fantastic event and our members are really excited to hear from him; the documentary he is making is extremely topical. We very much hope that we will be able to host him at some point... he's the kind of speaker that would thrive with our audience and in our room. It's a huge shame has withdrawn but we're hoping to resolve the situation as soon as possible."

Graham-Dixon meanwhile, has explained that he was "paraphrasing" Hitler's "crass and insensitive statements about art and race," adding that it was not his intention to upset but to persuade the audience "that bad taste and bad morality often go hand-in-hand," according to BBC.

He also offered an apology to those he had offended.

"I apologize sincerely to anyone who found my debating tactics and use of Hitler's own language distressing; on reflection I can see that some of the words I used, even in quotation, are inherently offensive," he said.