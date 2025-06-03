'Sport Science' Host Dies at 54 After Battle With Depression

John Brenkus, the longtime host of "Sports Science" on ESPN, has died at age 54.

Brenkus, who rose to fame by examining the science behind sports, died May 31 after a battle with depression, according to a statement shared on X. No cause of death was revealed.

"John lost his fight with this terrible illness," the statement read. "His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

ESPN remembered Brenkus in a tribute on "SportsCenter" over the weekend, in which the network described him as "an innovator, an entertainer, and an educator," who will "be missed by many," according to ABC News.

Sport Science earned six Emmy Awards for its in-depth analysis of the science behind major athletic achievements across a range of sports, including football, baseball, and golf.

The show, which began airing on ESPN in the 2010s, uses advanced technology to explore and explain myths and mysteries in sports by measuring factors like momentum, friction, and gravity.

Brenkus previously opened up about his struggles with depression during a 2023 interview with former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, sharing that he fell into a "deep, deep depression" after selling Sport Science to ESPN. At the time, he was living in Park City, Utah.

Brenkus said he eventually connected with a mental health professional who helped him navigate and overcome his challenges.

"Mental health, suicide, it's a real thing, and I counted myself out," he said at the time. "And I consider it my greatest blessing and greatest victory that I went to and had to march through the valley of darkness to get to where I am today."

Brenkus emphasized the importance of knowing that support is out there.

"The hope that I can give to people is listen, there is hope," he said. "There are hotlines. There are friends. There are family. There are other people. Talk about it."

If you or someone you know may be struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline any time day or night.