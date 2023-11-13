×
Joey Fatone Admits to Undergoing Fat Removal Surgery

Monday, 13 November 2023 12:28 PM EST

Joey Fatone is getting candid about having hair plugs and undergoing a fat removal procedure.

The singer and actor, 46, opened up about his views on his physical appearance during an interview with People, saying that he was not ashamed to admit that he wanted to look and feel his best.

"It's crazy how many guys get work done," he told the outlet. "They don't broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there's nothing to be embarrassed about! I'm never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?"

Fatone shared that he has no regrets about having fat removed from his chin and stomach and getting hair plugs.

"Two years ago things were a little thinner up there, and I'm on television. I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it," he said. "Every time I was on TV I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in."

Fatone, who recently starred in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," added that he was not trying to change his appearance, or who he was, he was "just trying to edit it a little bit."

"That's really what I want to do, what I want to do for myself. I've had so many people in this industry tell me that I need to lose weight and look a certain way, blah blah blah. I mean, I may lose a little bit of weight but I'm still going to be the same person I've been. I'm not going to get drastically cut. Unless someone calls me up for a Marvel movie!"

Fatone added," I've had some people say, 'You can't get a certain job if you're not a certain weight.' But I'll find a way to get those jobs. There's plenty of room for everybody in every field. Plus, aging just happens. We all age in some shape or form!"

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Newsmax Media, Inc.

