Joe Alwyn Explains Why He and Taylor Swift Keep Their Relationship Private

Joe Alwyn. (Tristan Fewings/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 18 April 2022 12:51 PM

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016 but throughout those years they have been guarded and kept much of their relationship private.

In an interview with Elle UK, Alwyn spoke about why, admitting that he did not understand why sharing, rather than protecting, one’s private details has become the norm in society.

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," he said. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken."

Swift and Alwyn rarely comment publicly about one another but last month Alwyn, who will star in an adaptation of the novel "Conversation With Friends," which features a couple in an open relationship, briefly spoke about his relationship with the pop icon when asked whether he had ever discussed an open relationship with Swift. 

"I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," he said, according to Deadline

He also commented on the constant media attention surrounding their relationship in an interview with The Times.

"I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing."

Last year Swift also touched on their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair when she revealed that Alwyn helped her to find her political voice. The "All Too Well" singer had previously steered clear from the topic but decided to speak out around the 2018 midterm election. 

"I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend, who supported me in speaking out," she said. "I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand.

"I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


joealwyn, taylorswift, relationship
Monday, 18 April 2022 12:51 PM
