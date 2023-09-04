Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors

Singer Joe Jonas was seen wearing his wedding ring amid rumors that he had filed for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner.

Fueling speculation about a split, Jonas, 34, was spotted without his wedding ring recently after reports emerged that he had consulted at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, according to Newsweek.

However, Jonas appeared to dismiss the divorce rumors over the weekend when he posted a photo of himself, wearing his wedding ring, alongside his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Joe Jonas also wore the ring on stage during a recent Jonas Brothers concert.

Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Turner, 27, met in 2016 through Instagram.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner said in a cover interview for Harper's Bazaar U.K. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

They eventually met in October of that year.

"I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked," Turner said. "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk — it was just so easy."

The couple got engaged one year after they started dating, eventually holding two wedding ceremonies: one in 2017 when they eloped to Las Vegas, and the second in June 2019, when they had a more formal wedding in France.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020, and their second child in 2022.

Jonas and Turner have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, which Jonas explained in a 2022 interview.

"I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me," he said. "And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."