'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto Accused of Inappropriate Behavior

A woman claiming to be a former employee of "Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto has accused him of inappropriate conduct and unwanted touching.

Speaking to People on Sunday, the unnamed accuser alleged she first met Gatto at a live show when she was 15 but said his behavior became flirtatious after she turned 18. She claimed he hired her after college, and during her two years of employment, he allegedly made inappropriate advances, including unwanted touching and requests for back massages.

The accuser also said that Gatto, 48, would frequently make inappropriate comments about her personal life and once touched her upper thigh during an elevator ride on a business trip. She claimed he invited her to his room and often spoke about his open marriage with wife Bessy, a claim she now doubts. Furthermore, the alleged ex-employee said Gatto frequently commented about her appearance on social media, referring to her as "hot," and grew jealous whenever she shared pictures with her boyfriend.

The woman alleged to People that when she rejected Gatto's advances, he would be "rude" to her the following day. She said she feared losing her job if she didn't comply with his requests. The woman also accused Gatto of "emotional manipulation."

The allegations come after a TikTok user accused Gatto of sexual assault when she was 19 in a video that has since been deleted.

Gatto denied the allegations of sexual assault in a statement to USA Today.

"I have used poor judgement and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most," Gatto said in the statement. "But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn't assault anyone. Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to."