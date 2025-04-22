'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Marries Inmate

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has remarried while serving time in prison, this time to an inmate convicted of immigration-related offenses.

The former zookeeper shared a photo on Tuesday night of himself and his new husband, 33-year-old Jorge Flores Maldonado, a Mexican national, both dressed in tuxedos with white hats and matching boutonnières.

"Never been more proud of someone," wrote the Netflix star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

"Meet my husband Jorge Flores Maldonado," he added.

According to CBS News, Exotic's new husband is currently serving a sentence for immigration-related offenses, as previously stated by the reality star.

Back in October, after announcing his engagement, Exotic revealed he was working on securing a pardon as well as asylum for Marquez, adding, "or we’ll be leaving America when we both get out."

"I wish someone that is President or wins the Presidency would do the right thing and pardon me so I could move past this nightmare that my own country has caused for the last 7 years of my life," Exotic wrote in the news release at the time. "All I did was build a zoo and some people were very jealous. Then I was put into prison by my own country."

Exotic had previously married Dillon Passage in December 2017, just two months after the death of his former husband, Travis Maldonado, who died in a self-inflicted accidental shooting, the New York Post reported. The couple separated in 2020.

Exotic is currently serving a 21-year sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill big-cat rival Carole Baskin and for violating federal wildlife laws. He rose to fame through the 2020 Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," which spotlighted his life and work at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, or G.W. Zoo, in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, where he cared for exotic big cats.

He was taken into custody in September 2018 while filming the show, after allegedly offering $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to have Baskin killed.