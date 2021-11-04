Joe Exotic Reveals 'Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis

Joe Exotic has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

The "Tiger King" star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, announced his diagnosis on Twitter Wednesday.

"Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer," he wrote, adding that "Carole [Baskin] Will have her own party over this! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice."

Exotic's attorney, John M. Phillips, confirmed the news in a tweet.

"He [Exotic] and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point," he wrote. "He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent working towards that."

Elaborating on Exotic's diagnosis in a statement to CNN, Phillips revealed that there were fewer treatment options available to Exotic, who was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

"The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer," Phillips said."It was high. He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed cancer. Medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available."

In a statement revealing the news on Instagram, Exotic told followers he needed their "voice" for him to be released from prison.

"They have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!" he wrote. "And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice."

Earlier this year, Exotic claimed that he had been kidnapped for a "political agenda." He made the remarks in an audio recording for the Social Media Superstar Awards, which was obtained by The Sun. In the recordings, Exotic stated that his conviction was a "conspiracy" and an "obstruction of justice."

"What has been done to me puts a black cloud over our entire justice system in America and our leaders of this great country should be ashamed that our own Department of Justice can take part in kidnapping me for a political agenda to only end big cats in America," he said.

Exotic added that he would "use his new platform" to "speak for justice and prison reform" as well as for the "thousands of men and women in this country who have been wrongfully convicted or over sentenced" for no reason "other than for profit."