Legendary Texas Singer-Songwriter Joe Ely Dead at 78

Joe Ely, the Texas-born singer-songwriter known for bridging country and rock music, died Monday at his home in Taos, New Mexico. He was 78.

His family said Ely died from complications related to Lewy body dementia, Parkinson's disease, and pneumonia, according to Variety.

Ely shared his diagnosis on Sept. 9.

At the time, he and his wife said the decision was made "not to dwell in hardship, but to bring understanding, awareness and hope through the healing power of music."

Although rooted in country, Ely's concerts attracted rock audiences who often discovered him while he was opening for major acts.

Ely toured with the Rolling Stones in the late 1970s and later became a favored opening act for the Clash.

He also opened 17 shows for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and shared bills with Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt, the Pretenders, the Kinks, and Jimmy Cliff.

Ely's recording career began when he signed with MCA Records in the mid-1970s. Early albums such as his 1977 self-titled debut, "Joe Ely," "Honky Tonk Masquerade," and "Down on the Drag" established him as a songwriter.

The 1981 album "Musta Notta Gotta Lotta" helped push his career forward amid extensive touring.

Born in Amarillo, Ely moved to Lubbock at age 11 and later co-founded the Flatlanders with Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock.

The group released one album before disbanding, later reuniting for several projects beginning in 2002.

Ely went on to release 17 studio albums, including 1987's "Lord of the Highway" and "Love and Freedom," issued earlier this year.

His career also included experimental projects, a brief supergroup with John Mellencamp, John Prine, and James McMurtry, and collaborations with punk and rock artists.

Ely was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2022 and received numerous honors recognizing his influence on Texas and American roots music.

Tributes from fellow musicians and industry figures followed news of his death.

Monte Warden of the Wagoneers wrote on social media, "My hero - My template - My friend - Joe Ely passed today. He means as much to me as Buddy, Elvis, or Don Everly. Such an artist. Texan. I'm just...heartbroken."

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said, "Joe Ely performed American roots music with the fervor of a true believer who knew music could transport souls."

Young added, "His distinctive musical style could only have emerged from Texas, with its southwestern blend of honky-tonk, rock & roll, roadhouse blues, western swing, and conjunto."

While citing Ely's extensive catalog, Young said that "his true measure came through in the dynamic intensity of his powerhouse live performances, where he could stand his ground aside fellow zealots Bruce Springsteen, who recorded duets with Ely, and the Stones and the Clash, who took Ely on tour as an opening act."

Springsteen, who collaborated and performed with Ely, added, "I've been blessed to sing on his records and be onstage with Joe on occasion and the only thing I can say is: Thank God he wasn't born in New Jersey. I would have had a lot more of my work cut out for me."