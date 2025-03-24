Bidens Attend 'Othello' Opening Night on Broadway

Former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, made an appearance at the star-studded Broadway premiere of "Othello," their first major public outing since leaving the White House in January.

The Bidens were among the VIPs in attendance Sunday as actors Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal took to the stage in the Shakespeare tragedy.

The former first lady marked their evening on Broadway by sharing an Instagram photo of herself and her husband of 48 years, posing together with the caption, "Date night!"

After the show, the couple posed for photos with members of the cast. Jill Biden shared one on social media along with her review of the show.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she called the show "Riveting...Brilliant...BRAVO!"

The Bidens' Broadway outing followed criticism from former aides and fellow Democrats over reports that they had offered to help improve the party's image and fundraising. Since departing Washington, the Bidens reportedly met with newly elected DNC Chair Ken Martin to propose a refreshed campaign strategy, the Daily Mail reported.

Sources familiar with the meeting said the response was "tepid at best." Martin reportedly listened respectfully but made no commitments, and no fundraisers were scheduled.

"Joe Biden should enjoy retirement at the beach in Rehoboth," one Biden alum told The New York Post last week.

"No voter wants to hear from him. He is delusional and arrogant to think that he can be a value add to the Democratic Party. We need to move on from the era of Joe Biden and embrace new, younger leadership," a source said.

Another former senior White House adviser criticized Biden's push to reenter the political spotlight, saying, "The Bidens are still living in an alternative universe that revolves only around them."