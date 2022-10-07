Grammy-winning Country Singer Jody Miller Dies at 80

Country singer Jody Miller has died at 80.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and '70s, died on Thursday of Parkinson's complications in Blanchard, Oklahoma, according to Deadline. The news was confirmed by Miller's rep, Jennifer McMullen.

"Jody Miller's talent cannot be overstated," McMullen said. "She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing."

Born on Nov. 29, 1941, in Phoenix, Arizona, Miller began her career working in the Los Angeles area in the early 1960s as a folk/pop singer. She soon gained the attention of record execs and signed with Capitol Records in 1962. She went on to release a string of hits with the label, including "He Walks Like a Man" and "Queen of the House," which earned her a Grammy for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance — Female.

In 1970, Miller moved over to Epic Records, where she released several more hits that topped the country Top 10s, including "He's So Fine," "Baby I'm Yours," "There's a Party Goin' On" and "Darling, You Can Always Come Back Home."

Miller's career was not limited to music. She also appeared on a number of TV shows like "Hee Haw," "Pop! Goes the Country" as well as "The Jimmy Dean Show," "The Mike Douglas Show," and a small acting role in the 1965 series "Hollywood Discotheque," according to TV Insider.

"Not only was she a great talent, but she was one of the nicest people I have ever worked with," her former rep Jim Halsey said in a statement "She had a fantastic voice and a wonderful career. You are loved, Jody, and I am so honored to have represented you."

Miller retired in the early 1980s but returned to music in the 1990s with a new focus on recording gospel music. In 1999 she was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association's Hall of Fame.

Miller is survived by her daughter and grandchildren Montana and Layla Sullivan.