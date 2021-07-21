JLo Dodges Ben Affleck Question, Tells 'Today' Show's Hoda: 'Call Me'

Jennifer Lopez cheekily deflected questions about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck during an appearance on Tuesday morning's "Today" show.

Host Hoda Kotb could not resist bringing the topic up during a discussion with the "Let’s Get Loud" singer about the re-release of her song, "Love Make the World Go Round," but the pop icon played coy.

"Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, 'She looks happier! She looks happier!' Are we happier?" Hoda said.

Lopez quickly changed the topic back to the song she was promoting.

"The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now," Lopez said with a smile.

"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that," Hoda replied.

"I know," Lopez said. "You can call me. You have my number!"

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002, while filming for their movie "Gigli" and by November they were engaged, according to In Touch Weekly. They were set to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed their wedding days before walking down the aisle. At the time they said it was due to the "excessive media attention," but in January 2004 they split.

In May, reports emerged that the pair were back together after they were spotted in a car together driving near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home, then seen arriving back in L.A. days later. Affleck is now reportedly spending time with Lopez's 13-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme, with whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," a source revealed to People. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Another insider recently told the outlet that Affleck had dinner with Lopez and her kids and they all seemed to be "comfortable together."

"The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share," the source said.

Lopez and Affleck were first linked together shortly after Lopez split with her fiance, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Rumors of their breakup began swirling in March but the pair denied the speculation, instead stating that they were working on things. However, days later they released a statement confirming the news.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement to "Today" read. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

