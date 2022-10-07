JK Rowling Slams Scottish Leader, Backs Protest Over Gender Bill

J.K. Rowling spoke out against Nicola Sturgeon, calling the Scottish leader a "destroyer of women's rights" in response to Sturgeon's backing of the proposed gender recognition legislation.

Taking to Twitter Thursday, the "Harry Potter" author, who received death threats for comments made in 2020 that many deemed as transphobic, posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with Sturgeon's name on the front. Underneath the First Minister of Scotland's name are the words "destroyer of women’s rights."

"I stand in solidarity with @ForWomenScot and all women protesting and speaking outside the Scottish parliament. #NoToSelfID," Rowling captioned the image, which she posted in support of a rally outside the Scottish Parliament protesting the general principles of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, according to BBC.

If made law, the reform would make it easier for people to be legally recognized as their preferred gender by lowering the age of those applying for status under a different gender from 18 to 16. Further, applicants who have lived in their "acquired gender" for three months, rather than two years, would be eligible to apply.

The bill seeks to do away with the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, removing the "demeaning, intrusive, distressing, and stressful" need for medical reports, according to the New York Post.

Sturgeon addressed Rowling's criticism, telling BBC Radio's "Good Morning Scotland" that all people "are entitled to express their views in whatever way they think is fit."

"I have always thought that on this issue, where people have very strong views, we should all try to treat each other with respect, and that is what I will continue to do," Sturgeon said.

The first minister added: "This bill is about reforming an existing process that is degrading and traumatic for trans people, seeking to make it less traumatic for those who want to legally change their gender.

"It doesn't give any additional rights to trans people nor does it take any rights away from women."