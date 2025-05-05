J.K. Rowling Responds to 'Harry Potter' Stars Signing Pro-trans Letter: Motivated by Fear

J.K. Rowling has doubled down on her opinions about the transgender community, writing a scathing essay that took aim at several "Harry Potter" actors.

Rowling shared her essay on X Saturday in response to a pro-trans letter with over 2,000 signatories, including "Harry Potter" actors Eddie Redmayne, Paapa Essiedu, and Katie Leung after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the terms "woman" and "sex" refer strictly to a biological woman and biological sex, according to the New York Post.

Rowling was firmly in support of the ruling and did not hesitate to call out "back-stabbing colleagues" who she said are "motivated by fear."

"In light of recent open letters from academia and the arts criticising the UK's Supreme Court ruling on sex-based rights, it's possibly worth remembering that nobody sane believes, or has ever believed, that humans can change sex, or that binary sex isn't a material fact," Rowling wrote.

"These letters do nothing but remind us of what we know only too well: that pretending to believe these things has become an elitist badge of virtue," she added.

"Some argue that signatories of these sorts of letters are motivated by fear: fear for their careers, of course, but also fear of their co-religionists, who include angry, narcissistic men who threaten and sometimes enact violence on non-believers; back-stabbing colleagues ever ready to report wrongthink; the online shamers and doxxers and rape threateners, and, of course, the influential zealots in the upper echelons of liberal professions."

Concluding her essay, Rowling again called out the signatories, although she didn't call anyone by name.

"I wonder if they ever ask themselves how they got here, and I wonder whether any of them will ever feel shame," she wrote.

Rowling's comments about the transgender community have sparked backlash, with some fans saying they might boycott the new "Harry Potter" series. However, HBO CEO Casey Bloys recently said the series won't be "secretly infused" with any of her controversial views.

"I think it's pretty clear that those are her personal political views. She's entitled to them," he said on "The Town" podcast, according to the New York Post.

"And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter," he added.