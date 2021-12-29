J.K. Rowling Wasn't Censored From Harry Potter TV Reunion: Report

Rumors that J.K. Rowling was deliberately excluded from participating in the "Harry Potter" 20th-anniversary reunion after making controversial comments about the transgender community have been laid to rest.

The author has been notably absent from trailers and promotions for the televised events, ultimately leading to concerns that she had been "canceled" from the production, but the release of a new trailer viewed by the Independent, which features Rowling, says otherwise. In the video clip, cast members speak about the impact she has made on their lives.

"So many people were falling in love with J.K. Rowling’s writing," Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the films, said, according to the outlet.

"One of the many reasons I admire J.K. so much is that millions now read books who would never have lifted a book up in their lives, and you suddenly realize the power of writing," added Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane.

The video preview also reportedly includes a snippet from a 2019 interview with Rowling during which she discusses how difficult it was to find an actor to play Harry Potter.

"We couldn’t find Harry!" Rowling said, according to the Independent. "We just couldn’t find Harry, and it was getting kind of weird, and panicky."

She adds that it was "very emotional" when they realized Daniel Radcliffe was perfect for the role.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" will air on Jan. 1 on HBO Max and will include Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, and filmmaker Chris Columbus, according to CNN.