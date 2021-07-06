WWE Star Jimmy Uso Arrested Again for DUI: Report

WWE's superstar, Jimmy Uso, was reportedly arrested on another DUI charge.

The pro wrestler, who has had previous run-ins with the law, was arrested Monday night in Pensacola, Florida, on a misdemeanor DUI after he blew a .202 and a .205., which is well above the state's .08 legal limit, according to TMZ. Officers pulled Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, over after he ran a red light while driving above the speed limit, the report noted.

After approaching the vehicle, officers said they could smell alcohol on Uso's breath. They asked him to get out of the vehicle, and he reportedly began swaying. He then allegedly admitted to consuming "multiple" beers before driving. Uso failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. In addition to his DUI, he was also cited for speeding and running a red light. His bond is $500, according to TMZ.

In 2011, Uso was arrested on a DUI charge in Hillsborough County Florida, Bleacher Report reported, and in 2013 he was arrested for driving with a suspended license, which was a violation of his probation. Then, in 2019, Uso was again arrested after confronting an officer who had pulled him and his wife Trinity Fatu over. Trinity had reportedly been driving the wrong way down a one-way street, TMZ reported.

Officers said the car reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and that Uso allegedly exited the vehicle against their command. He then took off his shirt and assumed a fighting position, the outlet stated. Uso was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction. He agreed to a plea deal and paid a $450 fine.

Later that year, Uso was arrested on another DUI charge. The wrestler was pulled over by an officer who saw him speeding while driving erratically and "swerving left and right," according to TMZ. Uso reportedly smelled of alcohol and, when the officer tried to administer DUI tests, refused.

Uso and his twin brother, Jey, rose to fame in the ring while fighting in the WWE Tag Team. After working under the radar for years, their big break came when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles, then twice won the Tag Team of the Year Slammy, according to the WWE website. The brothers went on to become three-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions in 2017 alone and racked up several tenures as tandem champions since then.

Related Stories: