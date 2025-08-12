Jimmy Kimmel Secures Italian Citizenship, Hints at Moving to Europe

Jimmy Kimmel revealed he has secured Italian citizenship and hinted that he may move to Europe.

The talk show host made the remarks while commenting on President Donald Trump's second term in office during an appearance on his ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman's podcast. The topic came about when Silverman observed that many Americans who are unhappy with Trump are seeking citizenship elsewhere.

"I do have ... I did get Italian citizenship. I do have that," responded Kimmel, according to the Independent.

"What's going on is ... as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it's so much worse. It's just unbelievable. I feel like it's probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be."

Kimmel added that he harbored no negative feelings toward former Trump supporters who are rethinking their stance.

"There are a lot of people ... now you see these clips of Joe Rogan saying: 'Why's he doing this? He shouldn't be deporting people.' People go: '[expletive] you, you supported him. I don't buy into that. I don't believe '[expletive], you supported him,' " he said.

"I think the door needs to stay open," Kimmel added. "If you want to change your mind, that's so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that's so hard and so rare to do. You are welcome."

Last week, Trump repeated his claim that Kimmel and fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon will be next to lose their jobs. He also made a jab at Howard Stern, saying that the shock jock's SiriusXM show "went down" after endorsing former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here; I could go outside on the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that would do just as well or better," he told reporters, according to Deadline. "They got higher ratings than he did. He's got no talent. Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They're next. They're going to be going. I hear they are going to be going. I don't know, but I would imagine, because Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon."

Trump then took aim at Stern.

"You know when he went down? When he endorsed Hillary Clinton, he lost his audience. People said, 'Give me a break.' He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton," he said.