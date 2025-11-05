Jimmy Kimmel Launches Food Bank During SNAP Cuts

Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, launched a food drive to aid Los Angeles families struggling during the ongoing federal government shutdown, which has become the longest in U.S. history.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live Big, Beautiful Food Bank" will operate from the show's Hollywood backlot to collect donations for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and St. Joseph Center.

The donation site, located at 6901 Hawthorn Avenue, will accept contributions daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors, and families. To support our community members in need, we're starting a donation center in our Hollywood backlot to benefit the @LAFoodBank and @StJosephCtr," Kimmel wrote on Instagram.

Items most needed include low-sodium soups; canned or pouched tuna, chicken, or salmon; nut butters; low-sugar cereals; protein bars; and whole-grain pasta and rice. The show also listed household goods and personal-care items such as diapers, wipes, soap, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products.

The initiative comes as millions of Americans face potential disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The food drive adds to a series of instances Kimmel has weighed in on political issues. The comedian recently returned to air after a six-day suspension after remarks about the death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

During his Sept. 17 monologue, Kimmel claimed that Trump's supporters were desperate to portray Kirk's accused killer "as anything other than one of them," accusing conservatives of trying to "score political points" over Kirk's murder.

Kimmel later accused his critics of having "intentionally and maliciously mischaracterized" him during an interview at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles.

He said he initially dismissed the backlash as "distortion on the part of some of the right-wing media networks" and claimed he only sought to "correct" the record.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live Big, Beautiful Food Bank" will remain open throughout the shutdown to collect donations.