Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID

Jimmy Fallon is sharing his experience with COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, "The Tonight Show" host revealed that he had tested positive "on the first day of our holiday break."

"I was vaccinated and boostered, which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," he explained. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," Fallon added. "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the 'What chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news."

On Monday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," Fallon elaborated on how testing positive for COVID-19 affected his wife and daughters, who had driven upstate while he quarantined in New York City.

"My girls tested positive as well," Fallon said, according to Yahoo! "They're fine, everyone is fine, they had the sniffles. Frannie had sniffles for like two days. Winnie had no symptoms at all."

There was a positive outcome though. In the end, Fallon could go home to spend the holidays with his family.

"It was a Christmas miracle," he said.

During the show, Fallon’s guest Adam Devine, revealed that he too had tested positive for COVID-19.

"That's why I'm here, or else I would be in studio with you," he said. Devine later added that he had also experienced just mild symptoms. "I was sick for three days. But I'm back now, baby."

Fallon's announcement comes as it emerged that "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19, and that the show would be broadcast remotely.

"Happy New Year from all of our living rooms," the show's co-host, Joy Behar, said during Monday's episode, according to People. "As you can see, we're back in boxes and doing the show remotely — hopefully for just a week. I'm praying that it's just a week, but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place."

Behar then addressed why she was on the screen instead of Goldberg.

"Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break, but she'll be back probably next week," she said. "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we're being super cautious here at The View."