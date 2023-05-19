Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Cancels Weekend Concert

Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel a weekend performance in South Carolina due to unspecified health issues.

The two-time Grammy nominee said in a statement that he had recently returned from a trip to the Bahamas, after performing a string of shows, when he made a stop in Boston for a "check-up" that resulted in him being hospitalized for unspecified health "issues that needed immediate attention."

Buffett, 76, assured fans who were set to attend the now-canceled show in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday at Credit One Stadium, that tickets will be honored when a new date is announced.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup," Buffett said.

"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!' Love to all!"

In September, Buffett canceled several remaining concerts for 2022 due to health concerns and a "brief hospitalization."

"On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal," a statement on Instagram at the time read.

Born in Mississippi, Buffett has been a fixture in the music scene for decades, after releasing hits including "Margaritaville" and "Come Monday" in the 1970s.

In addition to his successful musical career, Buffett's various business ventures, which range from beer to real estate, casinos and food, have raked in a fortune, according to the Los Angeles Times. As of 2023, his net worth is valued at $1 billion, according to the report.