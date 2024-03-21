×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmie allen | alexis gale | father | family | divorce | infidelity

Jimmie Allen Welcomed Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

By    |   Thursday, 21 March 2024 02:06 PM EDT

Jimmie Allen confirmed he is a father of six children and shared he recently welcomed twins with another woman amid his divorce from Alexis Gale.

Allen, 38, took to social media Tuesday to show off his six children through a series of Instagram Stories. He began by showcasing his older three children: his 9-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship, and his daughters Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2, whom he shares with Alexis, according to People.

Allen then shared the very first photos of his 9-month-old boy/girl twins, Aria and Amari, born last summer with another partner.

Wrapping up his Stories, Allen included a photo of his newest addition, 5-month-old son Cohen, whom he shares with his estranged wife, who is 28 years old.

Concluding the post, Allen wrote a message for his critics.

"I have 6 kids," he wrote. "I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

Shortly after, Alexis took to Instagram to share her own thoughts, though she refrained from mentioning Allen by name.

"I'm just going to say, those lies will always catch up to you," she said, according to E! News. "What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing.

"I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying [expletive] anymore," the 28-year-old continued. "People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don't have to do a single thing, ever. Something always comes out and it just happens naturally."

In April, Allen and Alexis split after he cheated during their two-year marriage while they were expecting their third child.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jimmie Allen confirmed he is a father of six children and shared he recently welcomed twins with another woman amid his divorce from Alexis Gale.
jimmie allen, alexis gale, father, family, divorce, infidelity
301
2024-06-21
Thursday, 21 March 2024 02:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved