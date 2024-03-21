Jimmie Allen Welcomed Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

Jimmie Allen confirmed he is a father of six children and shared he recently welcomed twins with another woman amid his divorce from Alexis Gale.

Allen, 38, took to social media Tuesday to show off his six children through a series of Instagram Stories. He began by showcasing his older three children: his 9-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship, and his daughters Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2, whom he shares with Alexis, according to People.

Allen then shared the very first photos of his 9-month-old boy/girl twins, Aria and Amari, born last summer with another partner.

Wrapping up his Stories, Allen included a photo of his newest addition, 5-month-old son Cohen, whom he shares with his estranged wife, who is 28 years old.

Concluding the post, Allen wrote a message for his critics.

"I have 6 kids," he wrote. "I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

Shortly after, Alexis took to Instagram to share her own thoughts, though she refrained from mentioning Allen by name.

"I'm just going to say, those lies will always catch up to you," she said, according to E! News. "What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing.

"I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying [expletive] anymore," the 28-year-old continued. "People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don't have to do a single thing, ever. Something always comes out and it just happens naturally."

In April, Allen and Alexis split after he cheated during their two-year marriage while they were expecting their third child.