Cesar Film Awards Reject Jim Carrey Body Double Reports

Organizers of France's Cesar Film Awards have dismissed speculation that a body double appeared in place of Jim Carrey at last week's ceremony, describing the claims as unfounded.

Speculation circulated online in the days following Thursday's Cesar Awards ceremony that Carrey had not appeared on stage, with some commentators questioning whether a lookalike had attended in his place.

The claims focused on notable differences in the actor's facial features, particularly around the eyes, cheeks, and nose.

Drag artist Alexis Stone posted photos on Instagram showing assorted prosthetics and suggested he had been the person on stage.

Actor Megan Fox added to the online reaction, writing: "i can't handle any more stress right now i need to know if this is real."

The Cesar Awards are France's national film honors.

Carrey delivered an emotional speech at the ceremony in halting French, paying tribute to leading figures in French cinema and referring to his family's historical ties to the country, according to Variety.

He said his long-ago relative was born in St. Malo roughly 300 years ago before emigrating to Canada.

In a statement sent Monday to the outlet, Gregory Caulier, general delegate of the Cesars, rejected the suggestion that anyone other than Carrey appeared.

He called it a "nonissue" and pointed to months of direct exchanges with the actor ahead of the event.

"From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy's invitation," Caulier wrote. "Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions.

"He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words."

Caulier also detailed the actor's presence at the ceremony in Paris with members of his personal circle.

Carrey attended with his partner, daughter, grandson, and publicist, along with 12 additional "close friends and family members."

Carrey, long known for comedic roles in films such as "The Mask," "The Truman Show," and "Liar Liar," has also received acclaim for dramatic performances in "Man on the Moon" and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."

In 2022, he shared his plans to retire in an interview with "Access Hollywood" while discussing Dolly Parton wanting him for a movie.

"Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious," he said at the time.

"I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," Carrey added.

When pressed on the topic, Carrey explained that it would take something extraordinary for him to reconsider his decision.

"It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

Two years later, the actor reprised his role as chief villain Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."

Asked at the film's premiere Tuesday in London why he returned to the franchise, the "Ace Ventura" star replied: "I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch.

"And, you know, it's just … I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly."