Jim Caviezel Joins Anti-abortion Prayer Rally in Ohio

Actor Jim Caviezel lent his support to an anti-abortion rally Sunday in Ohio, where a debate is under way about whether to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

The "The Sound of Freedom" actor addressed the audience during Sunday's gathering, although attendees were allegedly requested not to record his speech, Newsweek reported.

The event, organized by the group "Catholics for Catholics," was a response to a recently introduced amendment that could potentially establish a constitutional abortion right through a vote later this year.

The rally aimed to back "State Issue 1," a proposal that aims to raise the requirement for passing state constitutional amendments from a simple majority to over 60 percent.

Video content from the event, streamed by the organizers Catholics for Catholics, shows Caviezel on the stage. However, the video begins only after he has completed his speech, as he receives a round of applause and cheers from the attendees.

As Newsweek noted, the live stream did not feature Caviezel's appearance due to restrictions on recording. After concluding his speech, Caviezel remained on stage alongside Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland, who led the crowd in praying the rosary.

Ohioans vote today on State Issue 1.

In July, a citizen-led campaign collected over 414,000 signatures, qualifying an initiative for the November ballot. This initiative aims to establish a legal right to abortion up to fetal viability in the state constitution.

Appearing to support advocates of State Issue 1 during the Sunday event, Caviezel's endorsement comes while he's been actively promoting one of the summer's unexpected blockbuster hits.

The film "Sound of Freedom" has taken the box office by surprise, amassing $164 million in North America, as reported by Box Office Mojo. However, the movie has faced allegations of "audience suppression" due to several viral videos showing moviegoers being ejected from screenings of "Sound of Freedom" for unusual reasons.

As Newsweek noted, one TikTok user reported her theater being evacuated without any explanation, while another person mentioned that the screening experienced uncomfortable conditions due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system, rendering the theater "intolerably hot."

Some people sharing these videos have hinted that these incidents were deliberate attempts to hinder the film due to its content. However, the CEO of AMC Theatres and Angel Studios, the film's creators, have strongly denied these claims.