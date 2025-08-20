Jillian Michaels Slams Netflix's 'Biggest Loser' Docuseries: Loaded With Lies

Jillian Michaels has spoken out against a new Netflix docuseries about "The Biggest Loser" that spotlights her alleged involvement in several behind-the-scenes controversies.

On Tuesday, the former trainer, now known for her conservative commentary, took to Instagram, posting a series of documents she says disprove parts of "Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser," which premiered on Aug. 15.

Over three episodes, the series presents testimony from former colleagues, including ex-cohost Bob Harper, medical consultant Dr. Robert Huizenga, and several other past contestants and crew members. Their accounts accuse not only Michaels but also the show's producers and network, NBC, of crossing ethical lines. According to the documentary, Michaels allegedly cooperated with producers in imposing extreme calorie restrictions, supplying contestants with caffeine pills, and withholding necessary medical care and prescriptions, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"Wild how some folks still lie like it's 1985 before texts and email were a thing," Michaels wrote in one post, claiming that both Harper and Huizenga were fully aware of the use of caffeine pills and had even signed off on it. Michaels revealed that the suggestion originally came from Harper.

In a separate post, Michaels pushed back on "the allegation that I restricted contestants from eating enough calories." To illustrate her point, she posted what she described as an exchange with Season 11 winner Olivia Ward. In it, Michaels advised Ward to "eat 1600 [calories] tomorrow," a note that directly clashes with Season Two alum Suzanne Mendonca's recollection in "Fit for TV," where she claimed participants were surviving on only 800 calories a day.

During a Tuesday interview with TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Michaels called the docuseries "loaded with lies" and insisted she had texts and emails to prove her case. She went on to say she was weighing two options — pursuing the matter in court or making all of her evidence public in what she described as a "data dump."

Michaels also revealed she had arranged a meeting that day with attorney Bryan Freedman, known for representing clients in high-profile Hollywood disputes, to discuss possible legal action against Netflix as well as Harper and Huizenga.

Michaels was a central figure on "The Biggest Loser" for most of its first 15 seasons, stepping away only for Seasons Three, 12, and 13. She ultimately parted ways with the show in 2014, explaining that her departure stemmed from "fundamental differences" with the producers.