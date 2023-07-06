JFK's Grandson Goes Viral for Rant Against Restaurants

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, went viral after posting a comedic rant on social media about why he hates eating at restaurants.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Schlossberg, an attorney, candidly listed the reasons why he disliked dining out.

"We have to wait there to eat something that we don't get to choose, really, what it is," Schlossberg, 30, said in the widely circulated video. "We only get a few choices and you don't know what any of them are going to taste like or what's good ... and we're going to sit there and wait for some guy to ask us a question. And we're going to have to talk to some guy about what we want to eat."

Schlossberg said that eating in restaurants, and reading the menu, is a waste of time.

"We have to read to get your food? Why?" asked Schlossberg. "You don't actually need to do that, and that's why I'm never ever going to a restaurant again."

Among his complaints was that restaurant food tends to be less healthy than homemade meals, which can take "a minute and a half" to prepare compared to the time it takes to go out.

In the video, when asked by the person filming why he was so angry about eating in restaurants, Schlossberg stated that "it ruins your whole life. [Instead of eating at restaurants] You could f—— go lie down. You can walk around. You can listen to music. You could get work done. You could hang out with your friends."

"What if your friends want to get dinner with you?" the person filming asks.

"Not everyone likes dinner," Schlossberg replied. "Most of the world doesn't spend their life eating dinner."

In February 2022, Schlossberg said he had completed his studies at Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School, according to Town & Country. In April, he revealed that he had passed the bar exam.