Jewish, Arab Musicians Unite for 'Somewhere' Rendition

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 09:23 AM EST

Sixty Jewish and Arab musicians came together for an uplifting rendition of "Somewhere" from the classic musical West Side Story, originally crafted in 1957 by renowned Jewish composers Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

The heartwarming performance features the song 'Somewhere' in three languages – Arabic, Hebrew, and English – to convey a message of peace and hope amid the ongoing conflict.

The collaborative effort, released last week, was performed by the Israeli Opera, the Galilee Chamber Orchestra, the Jerusalem Academy of Music, and the School of Music at Tel Aviv University.

Zach Granit, the general director of the Israeli Opera, emphasized the significance of this collaboration.

"This special performance is another layer in a vast array of activities in which the opera promotes and maintains meetings and an artistic and educational dialogue between Jewish and Arab musicians and audiences,” Granit said.

"At this time, it is important for us to sound a voice of hope and faith in a better future for life together and joint creation," he added.

The performance featured 30 Arab and Jewish vocalists and an orchestra comprised of 30 Jewish and Arab musicians, showcasing the power of music to bridge divides and promote unity during this challenging time in Israel.

The Israeli Opera House has been forced to postpone many of its performances this season due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

