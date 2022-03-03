×
Tags: Law Enforcement | jetblue | pilot | drunk

JetBlue Pilot Suspected of Being Drunk Removed From Plane Moments Before Flight

JetBlue plane
A JetBlue Embraer 190 taxis on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on June 29, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 March 2022 01:14 PM

A JetBlue pilot who had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit for pilots was removed from the cockpit of a plane about to depart Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The airline confirmed in a statement to The Buffalo News that the pilot was "removed from his duties." A Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) spokesperson explained to the outlet that Transportation Security Administration agents noticed that James Clifton, 52, of Orlando, seemed impaired while passing through security.

NFTA police were contacted and Clifton was removed from the plane, which was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.17% upon taking a breathalyzer.

The Federal Aviation Administration states that pilots are prohibited from consuming alcohol while on-duty or within eight hours of "performing flight duties," and a pilot would be removed from performing their duties if they have a blood or breath alcohol concentration of 0.04 or more. 

According to a police report obtained by the New York Post, Clifton initially denied drinking the morning before the flight but later admitted he had as many as "seven to eight" drinks at a bar the previous night. 

A coworker said the pilot did not show up for work Wednesday morning when a shuttle arrived at their hotel, the report cited by The Post noted. He did not answer his phone and later took an Uber to the airport, the report added. 

Clifton was taken into police custody. Federal authorities were notified and Clifton was released to JetBlue security. He may face federal charges, the NFTA said.

"The safety of JetBlue's customers and crewmembers is our first priority," spokesperson Derek Dombrowski said in an email to The Buffalo News. "We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crewmember involved has been removed from his duties."

