Jessica Simpson Says She Had Affair With 'Massive Movie Star'

Jessica Simpson said she had a secret romance with a "massive movie star" who was in a relationship with another woman.

Writing an essay for Amazon titled, "Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single," musician/actor Simpson recalled meeting the unnamed man at the 2001 MTV VMAs, while she and her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, were separated.

"This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes," Simpson, 42, wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While they engaged in flirtatious conversation, Simpson "wasn't ready" to pursue things and left the after-party. Days later, they ran into each other at a Los Angeles gym, where Simpson claimed she invited the man, "who made millions and millions per film," to be in her upcoming music video.

He gave her his number but shortly after, she and Lachey rekindled their romance. Then, in 2006, shortly after she and Lachey finalized their divorce, Simpson reconnected with the man, who she claimed kissed her at the Beverly Hills Hotel. An affair began.

Simpson said she wanted to call things off when she saw a photo of the "movie star" with his girlfriend on the red carpet, writing, "I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman." But the unnamed man assured her that his relationship was completely over, claiming, "You're the only girl I want to be with. You're it."

For awhile, Simpson believed him, but her doubts crept in when he invited her to the film set of a director who was "known to even the most casual movie fan" then instructed her to use a private entrance to enter the hotel and walk up the fire stairs.

Simpson wrote that she later realized he was sneaking her into the hotel "to hide me from his chick."

"I didn't care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of," she wrote, adding that she left while he was on set.

Simpson has been linked to a string of high-profile men, including John Mayer, Jensen Ackles, Johnny Knoxville, and Tony Romo. In 2014 she married her current husband, Eric Johnson.