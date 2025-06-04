Pop Star Jessie J Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Pop star Jessie J has revealed that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

The 37-year-old singer shared the news in an Instagram video, saying that she would undergo surgery after her performance at this month's Summertime Ball. The diagnosis came after spending much of her recent time "in and out of tests."

"I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early,'" she said.

"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job," she said, adding that after her surgery, she would come back with "massive" breasts "and more music."

Jessie J said that she chose to share her diagnosis publicly as a way to cope with the news and to stand in support of others facing similar challenges.

"I just wanted to be open and share it," she said. "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

The singer said that it broke her heart to see "so many people are going through so much similar and worse."

"The timing of it has been mad but also beautiful and given me this incredible perspective in this time," she said.

"But honestly, I need to process it and talk about it, and I need a hug," she added. "You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don't want this to be any different."

After suffering a miscarriage in November 2021, Jessie J welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, The Guardian reported. Throughout her life, she has faced various health issues, including a heart condition diagnosed at age 8, a minor stroke at 18, and temporary hearing loss in 2020.

She's expected to appear at Capital's Summertime Ball taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 15.