Jessie J Suffers Miscarriage, Says a Baby Is All She Ever Wanted

Jessie J has suffered a miscarriage.

The musician revealed the news hours before she was scheduled to perform a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Rather than cancel, she ultimately decided to go ahead with the show.

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it," she explained in an Instagram post. "Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way."

In her post, Jessie J recalled finding out the moment she had miscarried.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’" she wrote. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

The "Domino" singer, who was recently linked to dancer Max Pham Nguyen following her split from Channing Tatum, also revealed that she had chosen to have the baby on her own.

"Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short," she wrote. "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

Jessie J received a flood of support from her followers, as well as from friends and other musicians including singer-songwriter Paloma Faith.

"Jessie you are 100% doing the right thing," the 40-year-old mother of two commented, according to the Mirror. "I had a miscarriage on a film set where I was filming and I just kept filming… You get your joy from singing and you need your joy more than ever," Paloma continued. "You will and should have a baby… Women are amazing!"