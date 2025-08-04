WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jessie j | hospitalized | breast cancer | surgery

Jessie J Hospitalized Weeks After Breast Cancer Surgery

By    |   Monday, 04 August 2025 12:49 PM EDT

Jessie J has been hospitalized just six weeks after undergoing surgery to treat breast cancer.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old musician shared that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She had a mastectomy to remove the disease, followed by breast reconstruction surgery. On Sunday, Jessie J revealed that she was in the same ward, receiving treatment after falling ill unexpectedly.

"How I spent the last 24 hours," Jessie J wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday along with photo in which she had an IV in her arm, according to E! News. "6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned. I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD."

With doctors unable to identify the infection, Jessie J opted to recover at home.

"They ran a lot of tests which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs," she said. "Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient."

In June, Jesse J shared her cancer diagnosis, which she said came after spending much of her recent time "in and out of tests."

"I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early,'" she said in an Instagram video.

"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job," she said, adding that after her surgery, she would come back with "massive" breasts "and more music."

Jessie J said that she chose to share her diagnosis publicly as a way to cope with the news and to stand in support of others facing similar challenges.

"I just wanted to be open and share it," she said. "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jessie J has been hospitalized just six weeks after undergoing surgery to treat breast cancer.
jessie j, hospitalized, breast cancer, surgery
372
2025-49-04
Monday, 04 August 2025 12:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved