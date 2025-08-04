Jessie J Hospitalized Weeks After Breast Cancer Surgery

Jessie J has been hospitalized just six weeks after undergoing surgery to treat breast cancer.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old musician shared that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She had a mastectomy to remove the disease, followed by breast reconstruction surgery. On Sunday, Jessie J revealed that she was in the same ward, receiving treatment after falling ill unexpectedly.

"How I spent the last 24 hours," Jessie J wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday along with photo in which she had an IV in her arm, according to E! News. "6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned. I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD."

With doctors unable to identify the infection, Jessie J opted to recover at home.

"They ran a lot of tests which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs," she said. "Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient."

In June, Jesse J shared her cancer diagnosis, which she said came after spending much of her recent time "in and out of tests."

"I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early,'" she said in an Instagram video.

"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job," she said, adding that after her surgery, she would come back with "massive" breasts "and more music."

Jessie J said that she chose to share her diagnosis publicly as a way to cope with the news and to stand in support of others facing similar challenges.

"I just wanted to be open and share it," she said. "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book."