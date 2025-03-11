'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave to Join OnlyFans to 'Get out of Debt'

Jessie Cave, known for her portrayal of Lavender Brown in three "Harry Potter" films, revealed that she is starting an OnlyFans account to "get out of debt."

Taking to social media, the actor emphasized that she would not post sexual content to her account but instead would appeal to people with hair fetishes by posting content featuring her hair. In an Instagram video, Cave said she would be offering subscribers "the best quality hair sounds" and "very sensual stuff."

Cave announced on her "Before We Break Up Again" podcast that she is launching an OnlyFans account, saying, "It’s not a sexual one," according to Variety. She pointed out that while OnlyFans is often linked with adult content, it actually hosts a wide variety of content. She added, "It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual."

On her self-named Substack, Cave elaborated on her choice to join OnlyFans.

"One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love," she wrote.

"Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research?" she added. "[It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little [expletive] up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book."

Cave made her first appearance as Lavender Brown in the 2009 film "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," later reprising the role in both parts of "Deathly Hallows." Though she is widely recognized for her role in the "Harry Potter" franchise, Cave has also appeared in films like "Great Expectations" and television series such as "Black Mirror" and "Industry." Additionally, she lent her voice to the character of Lavender Brown in two "Harry Potter" video games.