Jessica Springsteen in Line for Olympic Debut on US Equestrian Jumping Team

Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica Springsteen, is set to make her Olympic debut after being selected for the US equestrian jumping team for Tokyo. Jessica, ranked 27th in the world, was named alongside three other team riders — Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward, CNN reported.

The 29-year-old, who Springsteen shares with singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, will be riding 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve in Tokyo, the outlet noted. The jumping team qualifying event and final at the Tokyo Olympics takes place on Aug. 6 and 7.

In an interview with World of Show Jumping, Jessica explained that it was her connection to the horses that motivated her to start jumping.

"For me, what I love most about this sport, is the relationship you have with the animals," she said.

"There is really no other sport like it, and I think the connection you develop with the horses is something really special. That is what has drawn me to it since I was little, and that is what I still love the most about it: How in sync you can be with your horse. Once you have created that partnership, the horses can read what you are thinking before you can even ask them to do it."

Speaking with CNN, Jessica explained that the chemistry between the horse and its rider could vary from ride to ride.

"Some horses, you get on immediately and you click right away, and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle. But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse," she said. "I think the key to getting the best out of your horse is just managing their schedule, making a good program in advance. You can pick shows that you think they'll peak at."

Looking back at how she first discovered her love for show jumping, Jessica told Parade that it all began when she was four years old. There was a stable across the street from her house and she was eager to try her hand at show jumping but was told she was too young. She eventually discovered another stable that focused on developing younger children and she remained there until she was 18 years old.

Jessica would ride every day after school then go home in the evening to finish her homework. It was challenging having to balance school with riding and competitions but the work paid off. Qualifying for the Olympics was always her massive goal and now it is coming true.

Related Stories: