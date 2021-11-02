Jessica Simpson Reflects on Getting Sober After Hitting Rock Bottom

Jessica Simpson is revisiting her past and sharing details about her decision to get sober four years ago after hitting rock bottom.

In an effort to highlight the transition, the singer and fashionista shared on Monday a throwback photo of herself taken in 2017, when she was at the height of her alcohol abuse. Simpson is unrecognizable in the Instagram image.

"I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she captioned the photo.

Simpson explained that she knew she had to stop drinking in order to achieve this, adding that there was a deeper issue driving her dependency on alcohol.

"The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was," she wrote. "I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears, and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

In 2020, Simpson opened up about her addiction to alcohol in her memoir, "Open Book." In an excerpt published by People, she recalled making the decision to get sober. It was on the night of Halloween in 2017 that she decided to get help and, with the support of friends and family, has been sober ever since.

"I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb," she wrote.

"When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life," she continued. "I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear."

In her memoir, Simpson also revealed that she had been sexually abused as a child by the daughter of a family friend. It was what spurred her to drink in the first place. And while overcoming her addiction was tough, having to heal her past trauma was harder — but she conquered it.

"It’s been a long hard deep emotional journey," she wrote. "One that I’ve come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself. I’ve used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people."