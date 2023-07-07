Jessica Simpson Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson has dismissed claims that she used medication to treat Type 2 diabetes in an effort to lose weight.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the 42-year-old singer and actor addressed criticism over her body and assumptions that she has joined the Hollywood trend of using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication, to slim down.

"It's willpower," Simpson said of her physique. "Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."

Simpson admitted that it "hurts" to face such criticism but refused to let it consume her.

"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn’t hurt," she said.

"I am fortunate to have been every size," she added. “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."

Simpson has been open about her weight and body image in the past, previously saying during an appearance on the "Today" show that she had "tried her hardest" to not let the scale define her.

"I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up," she said at the time, according to People. "If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."

During another interview, she opened up about healing from her struggles with body image.

"There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive," she said. "I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime."