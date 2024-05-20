WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jerryseinfeld | propalestinian | protester

Jerry Seinfeld Show Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protester

By    |   Monday, 20 May 2024 11:36 AM EDT

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy set in Virginia over the weekend was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian supporter who was escorted out of the venue.

The incident took place during the comedian's show Saturday at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk when a man standing in the crowd began yelling that the comedian was "a genocide supporter," according to videos posted online and shared by local news station WTKR.

The man was also captured on video yelling, "Save the children of Gaza," "No more American tax dollars for genocide," and "You should be ashamed of yourself."

His disruptive slogans were met with boos from the audience who began chanting, "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" as the man was escorted from the venue.

Addressing the situation from the stage, Seinfeld is heard saying, "This is exciting. I like this."

Seinfeld has been an outspoken supporter of Israel since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. In December, he visited Tel Aviv to meet with the families of hostages and has remained vocal in his backing of the country amid its conflict with Palestinians.

Last weekend, Seinfeld's speech at Duke University's commencement ceremony sparked pro-Palestinian protests and led to some students walking out.

Reuters painted the scene, describing figures in robes and caps, some waving Palestinian flags, walking out of the crowds of graduates gathered on the grass at the North Carolina university's football stadium. Several attendees were also seen leaving the viewing stands, including a person wearing a keffiyeh, a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Others, meanwhile, shouted "Jerry! Jerry!" as he received an honorary degree. Despite the protests, Seinfeld delivered his speech without major interruptions.

Organizers of Saturday's show released a statement confirming the disruption over the weekend.

"We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight's sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall," show producer SevenVenues told WTKR. "SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jerry Seinfeld's comedy set in Virginia over the weekend was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian supporter who was escorted out of the venue.
jerryseinfeld, propalestinian, protester
339
2024-36-20
Monday, 20 May 2024 11:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved