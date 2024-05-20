Jerry Seinfeld Show Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protester

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy set in Virginia over the weekend was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian supporter who was escorted out of the venue.

The incident took place during the comedian's show Saturday at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk when a man standing in the crowd began yelling that the comedian was "a genocide supporter," according to videos posted online and shared by local news station WTKR.

The man was also captured on video yelling, "Save the children of Gaza," "No more American tax dollars for genocide," and "You should be ashamed of yourself."

His disruptive slogans were met with boos from the audience who began chanting, "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" as the man was escorted from the venue.

Addressing the situation from the stage, Seinfeld is heard saying, "This is exciting. I like this."

Seinfeld has been an outspoken supporter of Israel since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. In December, he visited Tel Aviv to meet with the families of hostages and has remained vocal in his backing of the country amid its conflict with Palestinians.

Last weekend, Seinfeld's speech at Duke University's commencement ceremony sparked pro-Palestinian protests and led to some students walking out.

Reuters painted the scene, describing figures in robes and caps, some waving Palestinian flags, walking out of the crowds of graduates gathered on the grass at the North Carolina university's football stadium. Several attendees were also seen leaving the viewing stands, including a person wearing a keffiyeh, a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Others, meanwhile, shouted "Jerry! Jerry!" as he received an honorary degree. Despite the protests, Seinfeld delivered his speech without major interruptions.

Organizers of Saturday's show released a statement confirming the disruption over the weekend.

"We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight's sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall," show producer SevenVenues told WTKR. "SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption."