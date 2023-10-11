Jerry Seinfeld Hints at 'Seinfeld' Reunion

Jerry Seinfeld has fueled speculation about a "Seinfeld" reunion after announcing a new project he and the show's co-creator Larry David have been working on for fans.

Addressing the audience at a comedy show Saturday night, Seinfeld, 69, said he had "a little secret about the ending" of the show, according to a clip posted on Instagram.

"But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret," he continued. "Here’s what I’ll tell you. OK? But you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending."

Later in his comedy show Saturday, Seinfeld added that it "hasn't happened yet," but "just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see."

The New York City-based sitcom first aired in 1989 and continued its successful nine-season run until June 1998. The show's main character, Jerry Seinfeld, and friends Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) end up in jail in the series finale.

Despite receiving backlash for the ending, the episode drew 76 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched TV broadcasts in history. Fans have since hoped for the show's return, even though Seinfeld himself has said it was time to move on.

"I remember when I was in the ninth season and I was thinking ‘maybe it’s time to wrap this up,'" the comedian told People and other journalists in 2021. "I remember inviting Michael and Julia and Jason to my dressing room, and we all just sat there and we stared at each other."

Seinfeld added: "I went, ‘I was thinking maybe this is our moment to make a good exit.’ We’ve had a lot of good fortune here. Maybe we shouldn’t push our luck too far. And we all agreed that this was the right moment."