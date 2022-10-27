Jerry Lee Lewis' Rep Slams Media for False Death Report

Jerry Lee Lewis' rep has called out the media for falsely reporting that the rock 'n' roll icon is dead.

Fans were shocked when TMZ declared that Lewis, 87, had died at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. However, in a statement to Page Six, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer's rep slammed the report.

"He's alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bull---- anonymous tip," the rep said Wednesday.

TMZ also walked back on its previous report, noting that Lewis "is not dead" as "we previously reported."

"We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis," the outlet stated. "Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case."

The reports come days after it emerged that the musician had been dealing with some health issues. On Oct. 19, a Facebook post to his official page showed him looking frail while battling with the "flu."

"On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The legendary Jerry Lee was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony." the post read. "His longtime dear friend Kris Kristofferson accepted in his honor from Hank Williams Jr., and Kris and his wife Lisa were nice enough to drive down to Memphis and present it to Jerry Lee in person."

The post also included a statement from Lewis, who expressed regret at not being able to attend the induction ceremony.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person," he wrote. "I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today — I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon."