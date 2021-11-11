Jerry Douglas, Longtime 'Young and the Restless' Star, Dies at 88

Jerry Douglas, best known for his longstanding role in "The Young and the Restless" has died at 88 after a brief illness.

The soap star died on Tuesday, just days shy of his Nov. 12 birthday, a representative confirmed to People.

Born Jerry Rubenstein in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in 1932, Douglas began his acting career after graduating from Brandeis University, where he played quarterback on the football team and received a degree in economics.

In 1982 he joined the cast on "The Young and the Restless" as John Abbott, the wealthy founder and chairman of Jabot Cosmetics. He remained in that role for more than 30 years. His character died in 2006 but Douglas continued to appear in the series as Abbott's spirit, giving advice to others. His final appearance was in 2016.

"On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas," Anthony Morina, executive producer of The Young and the Restless, wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

"Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits," Morina continued. "Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed."

Douglas' career spanned over six decades and included multiple on-screen appearances in classic TV series including "The Rockford Files," "Police Story," "The Streets of San Francisco," "Mannix," "Barnaby Jones," and "Mission Impossible," according to USA Today. In more recent years he guest-starred in "Cold Case," "Melrose Place," and "Arrested Development" and also appeared in several films including Oliver Stone’s 1991 drama "JFK," "Avalanche" (1978) and "Mommie Dearest" (1981).

Douglas was not limited to acting. He also proved to be a talented singer who released his own jazz album, "The Best Is Yet To Come," in 2007.

He is survived by his wife Kym, as well as sons Jod and Hunter, daughter Avra, and two grandchildren.