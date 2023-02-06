Jeremy Renner Gives Update on TV Series Amid Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has shared an update on his upcoming Disney+ series, "Rennervations," saying that the show still is scheduled to hit the streaming service once he's recovered from a near-fatal snowplow accident.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," the 52-year-old "Avengers" star captioned a location photo from the show on Instagram. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you're ready!"

In December, before his accident, Renner announced his new series, saying that it would debut early this year.

"There's no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don't miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @disneyplus," Renner captioned a post of the show's teaser trailer.

The four-part original series "embraces Jeremy Renner's lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs," according to a summary of the show.

Behind the big screen, "Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same," it adds.

Renner was crushed by his snowplow on New Year's Day after he tried to save his nephew from being injured by the vehicle. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he remained for two weeks while undergoing at least two surgeries and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Shortly after his release, the actor revealed that he had broken over 30 bones in the incident.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote in a recent Instagram post.

"I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."