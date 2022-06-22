'Jeopardy!' Host Bialik Tests Positive for COVID: 'I Feel Guilty'

"I have COVID, and it's no joke over here," Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy! host, said in a video posted on Instagram Monday. "It's very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special."

Testing positive for COVID-19 has been a rough experience for her, as she posted on social media about her diagnosis and how she has been struggling with it.

"I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep."

Bialik, who is vaccinated and boosted, also shared, "I do have asthma, I do have a thyroid condition, which means it's an immune-compromised situation."

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Bialik said she’s not surprised she caught the virus, despite her vaccination status.

"No one said that you wouldn’t get COVID if you were vaccinated and boosted," said Bialik in the video. "That’s totally clear."

Bialik got emotional when she talked about the fear that she was feeling.

"Something that I hadn’t kind of anticipated is, I have a new level of anxiety about going out," she said. "I definitely have been very vigilant, and while I happened to be traveling in the safest way that I could … part of me feels guilty that I went out. I feel guilty. I feel sad. And I’m worried about the world again and our health in the world."

Bialik added that it's possible that she has been "superemotional and reflective" and "been so in my head" because she has been forced to self-isolate.

"The mental health impact of this — especially for those of us who already have anxiety or are predisposed to catastrophic thinking — this feels really scary," she continued. "And I know that it will pass. The intensity will pass."

Speaking to her followers, Bialik urged them to be "careful." ... "I hope everyone stays safe."