Former 'Jeopardy' Champ James Holzhauer Mocks Guest Host Joe Buck

Longtime Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck has just started his week-long stint as the final guest host to "Jeopardy!" and already the jabs are coming in.

A slew of well-known figures have taken over the reins since Alex Trebek's death in November 2020 but many viewers said that Buck is the "most annoying" and "the worst," of the lot. Since Monday, the zings have continued to pour in, but it was former "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer's remark on Twitter that commanded attention

"Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their other job, so I’m crossing my fingers it’s Joe Buck," he tweeted.

The criticism has not deterred Buck, who will guest host the show until Aug. 13 during the final week of the season. Just before stepping onto the stage, during a pre-show interview, Buck said it was one of the most memorable moments of his career.

"I’ve done Super Bowls and World Series and U.S. Opens, but to get to stand on this stage and host this show is really a career highlight," he said, adding that the game show has taken on a whole new meaning since experiencing what it was like to be on the set.

"To be on the inside of it, see how it works, see the intensity of the game, I will go home with a newfound appreciation for something I already appreciate," he said.

While hosting is a priority to Buck, he noted that it would not overshadow the importance of ensuring the game runs smoothly.

"I think that anybody that came in as guest host wants to put their own stamp on it," he said. "But I think my wants and my personality take a backseat to the game which is how it should be."

Other guest hosts who have appeared in season 37 of "Jeopardy!" include actor LeVar Burton, newsman Anderson Cooper, Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Dr. Mehmet Oz, as well as former contestant Ken Jennings. Several have expressed their desire to be made full-time hosts but Variety reported last week that the show's own executive producer Mike Richards, who joined the team just last year, was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to take on the role.

An insider revealed to the outlet that, although negotiations are ongoing with several candidates, and that there is no certainty whether both sides would close a deal, Richards remained a front-runner.

