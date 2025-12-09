'Jeopardy!' Champion Arrested on Felony Peeping Charges

Philip Joseph "Joey" DeSena, who competed as a champion on "Jeopardy!" was charged with two counts of felony secret peeping, according to court documents reviewed by Entertainment Weekly.

Authorities in Currituck County said DeSena, a resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, was taken into custody Dec. 1.

The sheriff's office in Maple, North Carolina, reported that investigators obtained a warrant alleging he installed a camera in a bathroom on Oct. 10 for the purpose of recording another person without consent.

The warrant stated that DeSena, 42, was accused of "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously" placing "any device that can be used to create a photographic image, namely camera placed in the bathroom, with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent."

Court filings indicate a $5,000 bond was posted on Dec. 3. DeSena's first appearance in Currituck County Court is scheduled for Wednesday.

DeSena gained national visibility after his run on "Jeopardy!" in November 2024. He debuted on Nov. 11, winning that episode with $17,487, according to TVInsider.

The game drew viewer attention because the second- and third-place contestants ended with identical $1 totals after wagering all their points, which triggered a ruling on consolation placements that split audience opinion.

DeSena remained on the show for a second day, securing another win on Nov. 12 and bringing his combined earnings to $44,698.

His streak ended in his third appearance. He later returned on Jan. 16 for the Champions Wildcard tournament, a qualifying event for the program's annual Tournament of Champions.

He advanced to the semifinal round but was eliminated by competitors Drew Goins and Jen Feldman.

During the broadcast of his episodes, DeSena participated actively in discussions on the "Jeopardy!" Reddit forum.

In one post, he explained that the word he wrote as part of a Final Jeopardy! response was intended as a personal message.

"Lorelai" was a public nod to his 4-month-old daughter, he wrote, "so that she might see it years in the future and smile."

Before gaining attention through the quiz show, DeSena had developed a following in retro-gaming communities, according to PrimeTimer. His work included involvement in projects such as 16 Bit Gems, Apollo Z Hack, and The Video Game Years.

From 2009-15, he also operated the YouTube channel ClanOfTheGrayWolf under the name "Roo," where he produced commentary and features on classic gaming.

As of Tuesday, no additional details regarding the investigation had been released by law enforcement.

The charges will be addressed further when DeSena appears in district court later this week.