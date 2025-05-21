Jennifer Lopez Sued for Posting Photos of Herself

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez was sued for posting photos of herself from a Hollywood party without securing necessary permission from the photographer.

Lopez shared pictures on social media showing her arrival at the Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles the night before the Golden Globes in January.

Photographer Edwin Blanco and the agency Backgrid filed lawsuits, saying they own the copyright to two of the photos, BBC reported.

The images were used "to promote Ms Lopez's public appearances, boost user engagement, increase shareability, and lend credibility to her branded content," they said.

Backgrid and Blanco are each asking for up to $150,000 in damages for each photo.

In the photos, Lopez wears a white dress and white faux fur coat. They were snapped outside the Chateau Marmont party and shared by Lopez on Instagram and X. The posts were widely reposted by fan accounts and fashion pages.

"Ms Lopez's unauthorised use of the Images is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion," the lawsuits said, according to BBC. "For example, Ms Lopez used the Images to spotlight the designer of her clothing and jewelry, leveraging the publicity from the event to promote her fashion affiliations and brand partnerships."

Copyrights typically belong to photographers or the agency they work for, which controls how the image is used and what it costs.

According to the legal documents, Backgrid and Blanco reached out to Lopez's team after the posts and agreed on a deal and payment, but say she hasn't signed the agreement.

Lopez also was sued in 2019 and again in 2020 for posting photos.

Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, and most recently Ozzy Osbourne, have also faced similar legal complaints.

A lawsuit filed in February alleged that Osbourne shared multiple images taken by rock photographer Neil Zlozower without permission or proper licensing, according to Billboard. Lawyers for Zlozower claim Osbourne posted the photos on Facebook, Instagram, and X without paying the required fees.