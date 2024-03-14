Jennifer Lopez Cancels 7 Shows Without Explanation

With no explanation, pop star Jennifer Lopez abruptly canceled shows in seven cities for her upcoming tour.

According to Ticketmaster's website, Lopez's upcoming tour, "This Is Me…Now The Tour," will no longer include stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland, and Tampa.

The website further notes that the event organizer canceled the shows and that refunds will be issued automatically, with no further action required.

Fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section of the website.

"I was so looking forward to this and this is utterly disappointing. Fans should get the courtesy of an explanation and it is going to be difficult now to get tickets to another city," wrote one.

"My guess for these cancelations is her team has found a 'better' money making opportunity and these show dates fell in the way. The Raleigh show wasn't selling like it should and the prices were a reflection," added another fan. "Maybe next time JLo. Good luck in whatever you cancelled us for."

Lopez announced her tour earlier this year, her first in five years, in support of her new album, "This Is Me...Now," which was released in mid-February as a 16-track deluxe album. The iconic singer has hinted that the album could be her last, stating she would be content if it served as her final record when asked by USA Today.

"This was going to be the quintessential thing I have been searching for and wanted to say about love," she said.