Jennifer Lopez to Produce and Star in Broadway Musical Project

Jennifer Lopez is set to produce and star in a Broadway musical project for TV and film.

The pop icon has reportedly partnered up with production company Skydance to develop several musicals that are based on the Concord Theatricals library, which includes the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog, according to Variety.

"Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood. We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation," said Lopez, who will star in at least one of the projects.

It is unclear what the prospective titles are but Rodgers & Hammerstein’s famed musicals include "Carousel," "South Pacific," "The King & I," "The Sound of Music," "Cinderella," and "Oklahoma!"

The project will see Lopez’s producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina collaborate with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost as executive producers alongside Sophia Dilley of Concord’s Film & TV division and Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

"Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse," said Bost, who is president of Skydance Television. "Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a 21st century audience."

The news comes on the heels of an interview Lopez did with People in which she opened up about changes she had to make in order to find happiness. The 51-year-old split with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, in April, following widespread rumors that the pair had hit a rocky patch. Weeks later it emerged that Lopez was back together with Ben Affleck, who she was engaged to in 2002. They called things off two years later but reconnected this year.

Looking back at the direction her life took, Lopez told People she needed the change in order to be content.

"Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," Lopez said. "Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place."

