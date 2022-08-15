Britney Spears Backed by Jennifer Lopez Amid Feud With Ex

Jennifer Lopez publicly declared her support for Britney Spears amid Spears' feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears has been in a war of words with Federline since he revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have chosen not to see their mother in recent months.

Spears responded in a now-deleted Instagram post in which she accused her sons of engaging in "hateful" behavior toward her, according to Newsweek. Things escalated further when Federline responded with a series of video clips showing Spears appearing to argue with her sons, prompting the "Toxic" singer to post, then delete, another Instagram post addressing the matter by sharing words of wisdom from Lopez.

"As Jennifer Lopez once said, 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice'!!! I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind!!! God Bless U All," Spears wrote, according to Newsweek.

She also alluded to her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

"In a world where you have the right to use your feet ... heart ... mouth ... eyes ... and body... to express yourself however you may!!!" she wrote. "Declaration of INDEPENDENCE ... for equality and to be equal!!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months!!!"

Lopez reacted to the Instagram post by sharing screenshots of Spears' post and adding the hashtag "Stay-Strong" alongside emojis of red hearts and a flexed arm.

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart also weighed in, slamming Federline for choosing to make public the videos of Spears interacting with her sons.

"Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly," Rosengart said in a statement to E! News. "Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.

"Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."