JLo and Ben Affleck Getting 'Serious'

Things between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting serious.

The pair, who were engaged in 2002 but split two years later, recently rekindled their romance and it appears things are moving swiftly along. Affleck has reportedly been spending time with Lopez's 13-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme, with whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Now it has emerged that the teens are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where Affleck lives.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," a source revealed to People. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Another insider recently told the outlet that Affleck had dinner with Lopez and her kids and they all seemed to be "comfortable together."

"The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share," the source said.

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002, while filming for their movie "Gigli" and by November they were engaged, according to In Touch Weekly. They were set to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed their wedding days before walking down the aisle. At the time they said it was due to the "excessive media attention," but in January 2004 they split.

Rumors began swirling in May that Lopez and Affleck were back together after they were spotted in a car together driving near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home, then seen arriving back in L.A. days later.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," one insider told People.

The reports came weeks after Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez parted ways. The split was first highlighted by news outlets in March, and while Lopez and Rodriguez admitted they had been "working on some things," they dismissed the rumors as inaccurate. Then, in mid-April, they confirmed that they were calling things off.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguez said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

