Jennifer Lopez Recalls Heartache of 2004 Split With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, and the pain she experienced when they called off their first engagement in 2004.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," the actor and singer admitted in a new interview with Apple Music 1. "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Lopez went on to describe how their split sent her on a "spiral for the next 18 years" where she felt like she "just couldn't get it right."

"But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending," she added. "It has the most 'would never happen in Hollywood' ending."

Lopez also spoke about the upcoming release of her new album. On Friday she revealed on social media the title of the album, "This Is Me … Now," which is a follow-up to her 2002 release, "This Is Me … Then."

The two albums are significant as they trace the history of Lopez's relationship with Affleck.

"This is Me ... Then" was released the same year that they met while filming for their movie "Gigli." They were engaged in November of 2002 and were set to tie the knot in September 2003 before postponing their wedding days before walking down the aisle. By January 2004 they had split.

Last year they reconnected and became engaged in April. In August they exchanged wedding vows at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia.

"We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever," Lopez told Apple Music host Zane Lowe of her new album. "The whole message of the album is, 'This love exists. This is a real love.' "

The "Marry Me" singer added that hope was a theme in the album. "True love does exist, and some things do last forever and that's real," she said. "I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability."